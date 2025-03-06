Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson recently suffered an injury during spring training. Henderson, who is battling an intercostal strain, received an update from Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, via ESPN.

“I'm very, very hopeful,” Hyde said. “But we're going to not push a strain there, and we want to make sure that he gets it taken care of. It's one of those sensitive areas where we don't want anything to reoccur.”

As expected, the Orioles are planning to proceed with caution. With still a few more weeks of spring training remaining, there is no need to rush Henderson back into action. The hope, of course, is that the shortstop will be ready for the regular season.

Henderson enjoyed an impressive 2024 campaign. In all reality, 2023 served as his breakout year, as the Orioles infielder earned the American League Rookie of the Year Award and won a Silver Slugger. Henderson even finished eighth in American League MVP voting. In 2024, though, Henderson took another step forward.

He hit .281 to go along with an .893 OPS, 37 home runs, 31 doubles, 92 RBI and 21 stolen bases en route to finishing fourth in AL MVP voting. Henderson established himself as one of the best players in the sport last year. It would not be surprising to see him take another step forward in 2025, as long as he can avoid lengthy injury absences.

The good news is that Hyde said he is “hopeful” about Henderson's injury outlook. The Orioles star does not have a timeline for a return yet, but he may be able to play in a few spring training games before the regular season begins assuming no setbacks occur.

For now, the O's will continue to move forward in spring training. They have high expectations for 2025. Baltimore has become a true contender in past seasons, and the team's next goal is to make a World Series run.