Considering the Baltimore Orioles have been in last place for much of the 2025 season, fans probably thought the team had already hit rock bottom. That assumption was invalidated on Friday, as the O's blew an early 4-0 lead to the 76-loss Colorado Rockies in Camden Yards. If it was not clear after the Gregory Soto trade, it is painfully obvious now that this ballclub is a seller ahead of the July 31 deadline. Jackson Holliday did his best to lift up an exasperated home crowd.

Although he has not ascended into stardom as quickly as many had hoped, the young infielder just achieved a milestone that puts into perspective the ample promise he still possesses. Holliday went 3-for-5 at the plate against the Rockies, becoming the fourth-youngest Orioles player to record 100 MLB hits in a season, trailing only Manny Machado, Brooks Robinson and Eddie Murray, per Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.

His third knock of the night was an RBI single that tied the game at five runs apiece in the seventh inning. Whenever a player is breathing the same rarefied air as two men enshrined in Cooperstown, and another one who is on the same trajectory, sufficient praise is usually warranted. Holliday has a long way to go before becoming Orioles royalty, but he is making visible improvement in his second MLB season.

Orioles' Jackson Holliday is starting to find his way

While a .262/.312/.421/.734 slash line is by no means spectacular, it is important to remember this athlete is still only 21 years of age. Even prospects who are labeled phenoms like the former No. 1 overall draft pick need some time to acclimate themselves to big-league competition. Remember where he started. Holliday looked woefully out of place in The Show last year, batting a measly .189 with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 60 games.

This season, he is arguably one of Baltimore's most reliable contributors. Yes, the bar is relatively low, but Jackson Holliday is one of the few reasons for fans to smile in 2025. He is working through the growing pains and figuring out how to become a fixture on this club.

Following a brutal year of baseball, Holliday's gradual yet notable progress is probably the best consolation prize that Charm City can ask for this season.