Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday was off to a shaky start in his second season in Major League Baseball. His first full season in the majors saw his manager, Brandon Hyde, demote him in the depth chart while he tried to get back on track. Luckily for him, Holliday got some good advice from a player who had a long MLB career; his father. Former All-Star Matt Holliday told him to make one key change that has turned him into a key contributor to his team alongside Gunnar Henderson and others.

Holliday's father spent 15 years in MLB, earning seven All-Star nods throughout his career. He reached out to his son and offered him some advice when it came to his approach as a batter. Holliday told his son to change the position of his hands while hitting, according to MLB's social media page. It is a simple adjustment that players make when they are having trouble.

The small change is paying dividends for the younger Holliday, who notched his first multi-home run game after implementing his father's advice. Since April 22, Holliday is slashing better across the board, providing another consistent swing for Hyde to lean on.

The Orioles currently find themselves well below the .500 mark more than 30 games into the season. They are a handful of games behind the New York Yankees for the lead in the American League East. Baltimore entered the season with high expectations, and the Orioles organization found itself defending the team from disappointed fans.

Holliday's new swing gives his team another offensive weapon moving forward. Their 2025 season might not be off to the best start, but the team's future is still bright. Holliday, Henderson, and Adley Rustchman will be around to lead the Orioles for years to come.

For now, Holliday needs to think about an early Father's Day gift to thank his father for advice that is turning his season around.