The Baltimore Orioles have been dealing with some injuries throughout the season, and it's hurt any chance they may have of being in the playoff race. They're currently 43-54 and in last place in the AL East, and the one thing they have going for them in the next few weeks is that some of their key players will be returning. After having Tommy John surgery last year, Kyle Bradish will be hitting the field soon, according to Luke Jones of the Baltimore Positive.

“Kyle Bradish will begin his minor-league rehab assignment just over 13 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery,” Jones wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another player who seems to be making a return soon as well is Adley Rutschman, according to Rich Dubroff of Baltimore Baseball. Rutschman was placed on IL on June 21 because of a left oblique strain.

“Adley Rutschman should play Tuesday at Norfolk. Taking five at-bats against Tyler Wells in Sarasota today,” Dubroff wrote.

There was always hope that Rutschman could return after the All-Star break, which is what interim manager Tony Mansolino predicted.

The Orioles are getting some good news surrounding their players, and fans should be excited about their possible returns to the majors when they get back healthy.

Outside of Bradish and Rutschman, two other players will be hitting the field.

“Cade Povich starts Thursday or Friday at Norfolk. Ryan Mountcastle will go to Norfolk sometime this week for rehab,” Dubroff wrote.

Povich had been placed on IL because of left hip inflammation, and recently made his minor-league rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk, allowing one run on three hits and one walk in 3.1 innings, striking out six. Povich ended up throwing 62 pitches.

Mountcastle has been out of action because of a hamstring injury, and at the end of June, he was given an 8-to-12 week return timeline. With the latest update, it looks like he's on track to return toward the end of July or early August.