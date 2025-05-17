The Baltimore Orioles needed to make a change. After winning at least 90 games in each of the past two seasons, the Orioles got off to a terrible start. Baltimore made its decision on Saturday, firing manager Brandon Hyde. Hyde had been with the team for almost seven years, leading them out of their rebuild and into contention.

Former Orioles player turned bench coach Robinson Chirinos offered his thoughts on Hyde's firing to Baltimore Banner writer Andy Kostka. According to Chirinos, Baltimore's poor start to the season isn't all on Hyde. Unfortunately, the manager was the first to be blamed and ultimately lost his job.

“I feel for him,” Chirinos said. “He's a guy who's been here through everything, from the low, high, to this month and a half of struggle.”

The 40-year-old coach took responsibility and said that everyone on the team could've done more.

“I talked to him today and I told him I let him down, because I feel like I should've done a little bit more, and I think we all. If we evaluate ourselves as a club, as a coaching staff, I think there was room maybe to do more to help.”

With Hyde gone, the pressure shifts onto the team's stars, Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman. Both had great years in 2024, but are mired in slumps even at this point in the season.

At the beginning of the year, the Orioles projected as a World Series contender. Now, Baltimore has to reassess their playoff chances. The team is near the bottom of the American League, shocking fans around Major League Baseball.

For now, the Orioles hand the reigns over to Tony Mansolino. It is up to him, Chirinos, and the rest of the coaching staff to figure out how to get Henderson and Rutschman back on track. Baltimore is good enough to overcome their slow start, but they need to begin their comeback now.

If they can't solve their problems, they are at risk of having one of the biggest drop-offs in the league's recent history.