MLB Opening Day is just days away. After an eventful 2026 World Baseball Classic, baseball fans are ready for the start of watching their favorite teams over the course of eight months. No need to buckle in just yet, as this is going to be a long season with many ups and downs.

The Baltimore Orioles are going to be a team to watch this season. After missing the postseason in 2025, the Orioles built a stronger roster this offseason with the additions of Pete Alonso, Shane Baz, Taylor Ward, Ryan Helsley, Chris Bassitt, Leody Taveras, and the speedster Blaze Alexander. The lineup is deep, and the rotation has some solid members capable of being near the top of the league.

One of those pitchers, Shane Baz, has the potential to be one of the best in the American League once again. Staying in the AL East division, Baz will make his debut with the Orioles over the weekend. In Baz's final spring training outing, he shoved against the Washington Nationals.

Josh Tolentino shared his stats and notes on X.

“5 innings

0 runs

3 hits

5 strikeouts

0 walks

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73 pitches

Baz's fastball velocity hit 99 mph four times. Generated whiffs with his curveball and changeup. Threw 14 cutters.”

This is a great sign for the Orioles. This team is relying on him to come in and repeat what he did with the Tampa Bay Rays. In 2024, Baz had a 2.1 WAR after 14 incredible starts coming off an injury. He ended with an ERA of 3.06, 1.06 WHIP, and .200 OBA. Last season, his numbers were not as great, but he started 31 games and struck out 176 batters in 166 innings.

Manager Craig Albernaz said this week that Baz will be the No. 3 starter in the rotation behind Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish.