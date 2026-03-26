The Baltimore Orioles are coming into this season with high expectations, and it's no surprise after seeing some of the pieces they acquired during the offseason. Pete Alonso was one of those acquisitions, and during Opening Day against the Minnesota Twins, the first baseman received an ovation ahead of his first at-bat for the team.

Big ovation and helmet tip for Pete Alonso in his first at bat as an Oriole pic.twitter.com/81opsnLopm — Avi Miller (@AviMiIIer) March 26, 2026

Alonso should be able to elevate the Orioles with his skill set, and that's why fans were probably cheering him on as he made his debut with the team.

After spending the past seven seasons with the New York Mets, Alonso decided that it was time for a change of scenery and signed a five-year contract with the Orioles. Earlier in the month, Alonso spoke about the transition with his new team, and it was an easy process for him.

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“Instead of like 75% of new people, it's like 100% new people. So it's good, you know? I think for me, it's just been so great. Being here in Sarasota is not too far from home, so I actually grew up playing travel ball at that Cal Ripken place right across the field. So it's pretty, it's very nostalgic coming to work every morning,” Alonso said on MLB Network.

There's no doubt that he has a sense of joy with his new team, and it seems like he's happy to be there.

“Here it just feels so right,” Alonso said. “I mean, I'm excited to come to the field every single day, and just the excitement of the group, it really fires me up. It's just, it's a treat, you know? It's a treat being here, and I'm really proud to be an Oriole.”

The hope now is that the Orioles can see success, as they finished at the bottom of the AL East last season.