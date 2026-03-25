The Baltimore Orioles will face off against the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day to kick off the 2026 campaign. With that contest scheduled on Thursday, the organization announced multiple moves to finalize the roster.

The Orioles made decisions on 11 total players, according to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun. Jackson Holliday, along with several other players, is being placed on the IL, while six players are being designated for assignment, sent down to Triple-A, or reassigned.

“Orioles roster moves,” said Calvin Meyer.

“- To IL: Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad, Jordan Westburg, Keegan Akin, Andrew Kittredge, retro to March 22.

– Jackson Kowar, Bryan Ramos DFA'd.

– Albert Suarez remains in org, sent to Triple-A [Norfolk].

– Sam Huff, Luis Vazquez, Weston Wilson, reassigned to minors.”

Holliday suffered a broken hamate bone in his right hand early in spring training. He hasn't been able to participate much before the start of the season. However, the 22-year-old second baseman is expected to make a full recovery and join the Orioles roster by mid-late April.

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Jackson Holliday's career got off to a bumpy start, but he made nice improvements in 2025. He's set to enter his third season in MLB with a career .229 batting average and .300 OBP, along with 178 hits, 22 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases. If Holliday can elevate his game to another level after returning from injury, the Orioles very well could have another superstar infielder on the roster.

The other notable move Baltimore made on Wednesday was sending Albert Suarez down to Triple-A Norfolk. That decision allowed the Orioles to keep the 36-year-old right-hander within the organization and avoid an opt-out, per Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun.

“Albert Suarez has been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk, ensuring he stays in the Orioles' organization,” said Weyrich. “No opting out.”

Suarez brings some versatility to the Orioles' pitching group. He serves as a swing man who can help in the bullpen and make spot starts when needed. Despite being in his mid-30s, the Venezuelan native has just four years of MLB experience (2016-2017, 2024-2025). He finished last season with a 2.31 ERA and 0.943 WHIP with 10 strikeouts in 11.2 innings pitched.