The Baltimore Orioles are just one day away from kicking off their 2026 MLB season with a home series against the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles had a busy offseason, headlined by the free agency signing of Pete Alonso from the New York Mets, and are now hoping to reassume their trajectory as one of the brightest young teams in the MLB.

Recently, fans on X, formerly Twitter, got a look at a leaked image of a potential alternate jersey for the Orioles heading into the upcoming season, which was their “City Connect” edition, per Just Baseball on X, formerly Twitter, via @jcam3795.

A potential leak of the new Orioles city connect jerseys 👀 (Via @jcam3795) pic.twitter.com/XJPVYoxdJQ — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 24, 2026

Fans in the comment section were not exactly thrilled with the new threads.

“Could those…. B More ugly? lol,” wrote one fan.

“Have not seen a single upgrade with any of the new city connects,” added another.

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Others had more constructive criticism for the uniforms.

“Almost perfect. Love the oriole on the lettering. Gotta leave Baltimore instead of Bmore though,” opined one fan.

Overall, it doesn't seem that fans are fully on board with the new look, although the team has yet to officially announce the jerseys on its own social media page.

Meanwhile, on the field, the Orioles are looking to get back on track after missing the playoffs altogether in 2025. It wasn't too long ago that Baltimore eclipsed the 100-win mark back in 2023 and looked like a young team on the rise, but the last two seasons have ended in disappointment, putting the pressure on for the Orioles to bounce back this year, especially considering the offseason addition of Alonso.

In any case, the 2026 regular season will officially get underway on Thursday with a home game against the Minnesota Twins, with first pitch set for 3:05 pm ET.