With the Baltimore Orioles signing Shane Baz to a $68 million contract extension after trading for him last year, it shows the amount of belief that the team has in the former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher. As the Orioles are looking to improve after the Baz deal, the pitcher himself would react to the impactful news.

There's no denying that some people have concerns about the injury history of Baz, and though he had his first fully healthy season in 2025, Baltimore sees the talent and strides he's made. Speaking to the media after the news of the contract extension, Baz spoke about the type of player that fans and the team can expect, and it's a declaration that should excite anybody reading.

“Shane Baz joked about how Orioles fans might not know him too well since he’s never pitched in a real game for the team,” Jacob Calvin Meyer wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Here’s the type of player he says Baltimore is getting: ‘You’re getting a guy who’s going to give everything he’s got every time he’s on the field.'”

A “big season” predicted for Orioles' Shane Baz

Last season with the Rays, Baz threw a 4.87 ERA to go along with 176 strikeouts and a 10-12 record, as general manager Mike Elias expects a “big season” for the 26-year-0ld.

“I think he’s got a big season ahead of him and a big Orioles career ahead of him,” Elias said.

When the news of Baz's contract extension came out, Elias released a statement saying how “ecstatic” he is for the pitcher to stay long-term with the Orioles.

“We were ecstatic to acquire a pitcher of Shane’s talent during the offseason and are thrilled we could come to a long-term agreement to keep him in Baltimore. Our ownership group, led by David Rubenstein, continues to provide our organization with support and resources as we pursue consistent success on the field,” Elias wrote, via Jacob Calvin Meyer.

Baz prepares to make his first start on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, as he is currently third in the starting rotation after Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish.