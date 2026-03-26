The Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins are in the middle of their Opening Day battle in Baltimore. The Orioles currenlty lead the Twins 2-1 in the 8th inning.

Joe Ryan started for the Twins and pitched very well, and Trevor Rogers started for the Twins, pitching just as good, if not better. Ryan ended his day going 5.1 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out seven. He was pulled in the 6th inning, and then the Orioles would score two runs in the 7th. Colton Cowser hit a sac-fly, and newly added infielder Blaze Alexander hit an RBI single.

Rogers pitched seven scoreless innings and is in line for the win if Baltimore holds on. Rogers pitched very well last season with a sub-2.00 ERA. Today, the southpaw struck out five Twins' hitters but walked four of them and allowed only three hits. Throwing only 88 pitches, Rogers may have been able to stay out there for the 8th inning, but it is a long season ahead. Also, starting your second game of the season with a 0.00 ERA is a huge momentum booster for the journey ahead.

Seven scoreless today from Trevor Rogers, who's at the front of a Baltimore rotation that looks a whole lot better. Even if the Twins' lineup is not good, it's a great Opening Day and continues from last year for Rogers, whose 1.81 ERA from May 24 on was the best in the AL. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 26, 2026

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The Twins would score a run in the 8th after a sac-fly from Luke Keaschall, scoring Byron Buxton.

The Orioles are expected to be a very competitive team in the American League East. The division is tough with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox all expected to be playoff teams. These four teams are going to battle all year long, and none of the games are going to be a given. Even the Tampa Bay Rays may sneak some series wins in.

Pete Alonso got a standing O before his first at-bat in Baltimore. He will be a great player there for years to come.