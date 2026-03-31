The Baltimore Orioles spent money this offseason to flush away their brutal 2025 campaign. They missed the playoffs terribly, and many of their top players had disappointing campaigns. But they signed Pete Alonso, traded for and extended Shane Baz, and brought in Taylor Ward. But the Orioles have one superstar hitting free agency soon, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal says it is unlikely Gunnar Henderson signs a new contract before hitting free agency.

The odds of Gunnar Henderson signing a long-term extension with the Orioles are likely "extremely low," says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/HPYG7tKO08 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 31, 2026

“The question is whether Gunnar Henderson would sign an extension below market value, because that's what these things generally are. He is represented by Scott Boras. Scott Boras also represents [newly-signed Milwaukee Brewers prospect] Cooper Pratt, and from that perspective alone, the extension for Pratt is surprising. Because Boras in general prefers his clients to go to the open market.”

“I would say the odds of the Orioles signing Gunnar Henderson are extremely low. Now they could offer him $250 million tomorrow, leak it, and say ‘We Tried!' But we all know it's not going to be easy for them to, one, make that offer, and two, get it done at that number.”

Henderson will turn 26 this season and has two years of arbitration left before hitting unrestricted free agency. The Orioles have time before he hits the open market, but may want to trade him if they can't get a deal done. That's why this is a timely conversation, and one that could impact the future of the Orioles.

New owner David Rubenstein spent money this offseason after missing the playoffs. But Henderson is one of the key reasons they have a chance to make the 2026 postseason. His 2024 campaign was one of the best in recent franchise history, and another great campaign should get ownership to open up the checkbook.

The Orioles continue their series with the Rangers on Tuesday.