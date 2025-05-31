The Baltimore Orioles are a team going through a lot of struggles. Baltimore is last in the American League East, and banged up to boot. Orioles slugger Ryan O'Hearn though is trying to look on the bright side when it comes to injuries.

“It seems like we’ve been dealing with that for a while now going back to last year,” O'Hearn said, per MASN Sports. “We’re going to keep rocking. We’ve got guys coming back. Looking forward to Cowser and Westburg coming back, I know they’re on rehab assignments right now and they’re going to plug right in and, hopefully, be ready to roll, and they’re going to be huge for us.”

O'Hearn is referring to Jordan Westburg and Colton Cowser, who are both undergoing rehab assignments. Those two players are seen as offensive threats for Baltimore. Orioles fans are anxious to see both of them back in the lineup.

“Westburg’s the glue to this whole thing,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said, per MLB.com. “I think we saw last year, right, with kind of how things went in August and September without Westy. We’re excited to get him going here at some point.”

It's been tough sledding for the Orioles, who are just 20-36 on the year.

Orioles are searching for answers this season

Article Continues Below

There has not been much to celebrate this year in Baltimore. The club's rough start resulted in the team parting ways with manager Brandon Hyde. Mansolino is the club's interim manager.

Things are no easier for Mansolino than they were for Hyde. Baltimore has 11 guys currently on the injured list, per MASN. If the team is able to get some of their sluggers back, that could lead to a turnaround.

Baltimore's latest loss is Cedric Mullins, who was placed on the IL on Friday. He is leading the club this season in home runs, with 10 on the year.

The losses mean the Orioles will need to rely even more on O'Hearn. Baltimore's outfielder is hitting .335 on the season, with 21 runs batted in.

The Orioles play the lowly Chicago White Sox on Saturday.