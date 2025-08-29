The Baltimore Orioles' 2025 season is an unmitigated disaster. Tony Mansolino replaced Brandon Hyde early in the season and the team never recovered. However, Trevor Rogers emerged as a bright spot during the absence of Kyle Bradish. Despite the rough spot the team finds themselves in, he and Gunnar Henderson are not ready to give up on its postseason chances just yet.

Despite the team's hope, the Orioles are in a tough spot. Baltimore had to trade away quite a few veterans at the trade deadline. For example, Mansolino lost Ryan O'Hearn to the San Diego Padres. He and other subtractions make contending difficult.

Rogers is one of Major League Baseball's biggest success stories this season. He joined Baltimore's rotation last season but struggled to get his feet under him. However, he is one of the league's best pitchers in the 2025 season, even if he hasn't pitched as many innings as his counterparts. Despite the team's struggles, he is a player that could anchor the rotation for years to come.

Rogers' 7-2 record and 1.40 ERA are impressive, but his numbers don't matter to him as much. He is more concerned with Baltimore finishing the season strong and setting a good tone heading into next year. He spoke with Foul Territory TV on what the Orioles need to do in order to climb out of the bottom half of the American League and return to contention.

Trevor Rogers says the next step for the Orioles involves putting their "big boy pants on" after losing a handful of veterans at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/s1s9Fevwf5 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 29, 2025

“We're a pretty young team, a very talented team,” Rogers said about the Orioles. “But we're gonna have to make that next step, as far as putting out big boy pants on with a lot of the veterans that were traded away at the deadline this year. We still have a really solid young core so I think we're all going to have to make that next step going forward. Just knowing that we don't want this to happen next year and just putting in the work the rest of this year and going into the offseason. Really just trying to maintain the culture that they've built here.”

Rogers figures to be an important piece for Mansolino's team moving forward. With Bradish back on the mound, the Orioles have a chance to build moving forward. The only question is how Baltimore's season will end. If they can go into the winter with momentum, they could bounce right back in 2026.