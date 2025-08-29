The Baltimore Orioles' 2025 season is an unmitigated disaster. Tony Mansolino replaced Brandon Hyde early in the season and the team never recovered. However, Trevor Rogers emerged as a bright spot during the absence of Kyle Bradish. Despite the rough spot the team finds themselves in, he and Gunnar Henderson are not ready to give up on its postseason chances just yet.

Despite the team's hope, the Orioles are in a tough spot. Baltimore had to trade away quite a few veterans at the trade deadline. For example, Mansolino lost Ryan O'Hearn to the San Diego Padres. He and other subtractions make contending difficult.

Rogers is one of Major League Baseball's biggest success stories this season. He joined Baltimore's rotation last season but struggled to get his feet under him. However, he is one of the league's best pitchers in the 2025 season, even if he hasn't pitched as many innings as his counterparts. Despite the team's struggles, he is a player that could anchor the rotation for years to come.

Rogers' 7-2 record and 1.40 ERA are impressive, but his numbers don't matter to him as much. He is more concerned with Baltimore finishing the season strong and setting a good tone heading into next year. He spoke with Foul Territory TV on what the Orioles need to do in order to climb out of the bottom half of the American League and return to contention.

“We're a pretty young team, a very talented team,” Rogers said about the Orioles. “But we're gonna have to make that next step, as far as putting out big boy pants on with a lot of the veterans that were traded away at the deadline this year. We still have a really solid young core so I think we're all going to have to make that next step going forward. Just knowing that we don't want this to happen next year and just putting in the work the rest of this year and going into the offseason. Really just trying to maintain the culture that they've built here.”

Rogers figures to be an important piece for Mansolino's team moving forward. With Bradish back on the mound, the Orioles have a chance to build moving forward. The only question is how Baltimore's season will end. If they can go into the winter with momentum, they could bounce right back in 2026.

More Baltimore Orioles News
Orioles trade candidates in the 2025 MLB offseason and Orioles roster shakeup
1 disappointing player Orioles must trade in offseasonRB Hayek ·
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) at Yankee Stadium.
Alex Cora credits surprising unsung hero for Orioles winMike Gianakos ·
Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) doubles during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Red Sox star Ceddanne Rafaela’s clutch 9th inning HR dooms OriolesAbdullah Imran ·
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) walks off the field after being left on base in the ninth inning agains the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Ken Rosenthal believes Orioles ‘can’t give up’ on Adley Rutschman amid strugglesJosh Davis ·
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Orioles SP Trevor Rogers’ historic run continues with dominant gem vs. AstrosJordan Llanes ·
image thumbnail
3 best Adley Rutschman trade destinations after Orioles’ Samuel Basallo extensionChristopher Hennessy ·