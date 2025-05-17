While there were questions surrounding Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and his job security, the team has decided to relieve him of his duties after a frustrating start to the season, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. With the Orioles' playoff hopes dwindling, there could be some hope that the reality check for the team can boost a turnaround.

Passan also reported that Tony Mansolino will serve as the interim manager for Baltimore after Hyde and that another firing took place in field coordinator Tim Cossins. The Orioles are currently 15-28 after having a 91-71 record last season and making the playoffs.

In a statement released by the team on their social media platforms, team executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said that the rough start to the season is “ultimately my responsibility.” Plus, he would share his appreciation for Hyde and mentioned how his “positive contributions” during his tenure will still be present.

“As the head of baseball operations, the poor start to our season is ultimately my responsibility,” Elias said. “Part of that responsibility is pursuing difficult changes in order to set a different course for the future. I want to thank Brandon for his hard work, dedication, and passion all these years, and for returning the team to the playoffs and winning an AL East Championship. His many positive contributions to this organization and to Baltimore will remain, and we wish he and his family the best.”

STATEMENT FROM THE ORIOLES pic.twitter.com/oDdvTO2b8W — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Orioles' David Rubenstein says “change becomes necessary” after firing

Besides the managerial aspect, another frustrating aspect of the Orioles has been Adley Rutschman, as he hopes for a bounce-back amidst his 2025 slump. While the team is relatively down in the dumps now, a fresh start at manager could give them some jolt as change could potentially lead to good fortunes, though that remains to be seen.

Team control owner David Rubenstein spoke greatly about Hyde's tenure since 2019, but acknowledged that in baseball, “change becomes necessary.”

“Brandon Hyde is someone I have come to know and deeply admire, not only for his extensive knowledge of baseball, but also for his exceptional leadership as a manager,” Rubenstein said. “I am sincerely grateful for his significant accomplishments over the past six years, which have greatly benefited both the Orioles and the city of Baltimore. However, as is sometimes the case in baseball, change becomes necessary, and we believe this is one of those moments.”

“The Orioles organization is truly appreciative of everything Brandon has contributed during his tenure,” Rubenstein continued. “And we wish him nothing but success in whatever path he chooses next in the world of baseball. Brandon is a man of great character, and we thank him for his dedication and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

At any rate, the Orioles are currently 15-28, which puts them last in the AL East as the team is tied for the third fewest losses in MLB.