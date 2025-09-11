The Baltimore Orioles know that it doesn't matter how you win games as long as you get the job done. That's what happened when they got a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and they were able to get the series sweep.

Four of their last five games ended with walkoff wins, and they have won eight of their last nine games. Cade Povich spoke about the win and how those types of games show the fight the team has as the final stretch of the season is here.

“Obviously, we love when we’re able to go out and put up seven, eight, nine runs and blow teams out, but I think you really see the heart and the effort these guys put in, in these close games,” Povich said via Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. “Obviously, with the walkoffs and even today, Beavs having the go-ahead hit, as well, it just shows kind of the fight of this team, and I think it shows a lot for the future.”

The Orioles are currently 69-77, and though they may not have a chance of making the postseason, the run that they've had over the past few weeks has been good for confidence going into the offseason.

One positive for the team has been their relievers as they've registered a 1.14 ERA in the month of September, allowing one earned run or fewer in nine straight games.

“Obviously, a lot of young guys down there, and I think they’ve gained a lot more experience,” Povich said. “They’ve kind of learned more of themselves at the big-league level, and they’ve done a fantastic job. So even with guys getting on, even when things maybe get a little dicey, they stay cool and are able to grind it out and keep the score down, let our offense come back in and score one. Luckily, the last couple games, it’s been enough to win.”

The Orioles have found a rhythm, and the hope is that it can continue to the end of the season.