The Baltimore Orioles are scheduled to take on the New York Yankees in a spring training matchup against the New York Yankees at 6:35 p.m. EST on Friday. Unfortunately, after the club initially planned on starting one of its star prospects, an injury update removed him from the lineup.

Reports indicate that Dylan Beavers, who is the Orioles' No. 2 prospect, was removed from the lineup with a knee injury, according to Jake Rill of MLB.com. Beavers was going to bat fifth in the order before being removed.

“OF Dylan Beavers (the Orioles' No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline‘s No. 69 overall) has been scratched from the lineup with right knee discomfort.”

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Leody Taveras is stepping in for Beavers and will play center field for the Orioles on Friday. For now, it's unclear how serious the knee injury is for Dylan Beavers. Baltimore is likely to monitor the situation before providing more information.

The Orioles selected Beavers 33rd overall in the 2022 MLB Draft. He has been viewed as a high-caliber prospect since his days playing for the California Golden Bears. He made his MLB debut last season, playing 35 games for Baltimore. He ended the 2025 campaign with a .227 batting average and .375 OBP while recording 25 hits, four home runs, 14 RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Beavers' status for Opening Day is up in the air for now. If he's healthy, he seems to be in line for a backup role in the outfield. Especially if the Orioles plan to start Taylor Ward, Colton Cowser, and Tyler O'Neill in most games.