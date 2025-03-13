The Boston Red Sox enter the 2025 MLB season with a renewed sense of optimism, bolstered by key acquisitions and a mix of promising young talent and established veterans. While the team has struggled to return to playoff contention since 2021, there is a growing belief that this could be the year they break through. With that in mind, here are three bold predictions for the Red Sox in 2025.

Alex Bregman shines, Rafael Devers shifts to DH

The Red Sox made a statement by signing Alex Bregman, providing an immediate upgrade both offensively and defensively at third base. Bregman, known for his power and plate discipline, will not only strengthen the middle of the lineup but also create a domino effect within the infield.

With Bregman locking down third base, Rafael Devers is likely to see more time at designated hitter. Devers has been a force at the plate but has struggled defensively in recent years. Moving him to DH would help keep his bat in the lineup while reducing wear and tear on his body. This shift could lead to a breakout power season for Devers, potentially surpassing 40 home runs for the first time in his career.

Bregman’s presence will also provide much-needed leadership in the clubhouse. His postseason experience with the Houston Astros makes him a valuable asset in a young, developing lineup. If he stays healthy, expect Bregman to be a key factor in Boston's success this season.

Garrett Crochet emerges as a Cy Young contender

When the Red Sox acquired left-hander Garrett Crochet, they knew they were getting one of the most electric young arms in baseball. However, few expected him to immediately emerge as a legitimate Cy Young candidate. Crochet, who was used primarily as a reliever before transitioning into a starting role, is now fully unleashed in Boston’s rotation.

In 2024, Crochet showcased his dominance with high strikeout rates and elite command, but his innings were managed carefully. Now with no restrictions, he has the opportunity to be a workhorse at the top of the rotation. If he maintains his velocity and refines his secondary pitches, there’s a strong chance he could finish among the league leaders in ERA and strikeouts.

A fully healthy and unleashed Crochet could give the Red Sox the ace they have desperately needed since Chris Sale’s departure. If he builds on his 2024 campaign, he has the potential to finish in the top five in Cy Young voting.

Roman Anthony becomes a Rookie of the Year Finalist

Boston’s top prospect, Roman Anthony, has been generating hype throughout the organization. The 20-year-old outfielder has displayed a combination of power, speed, and elite plate discipline in the minors, leading many to believe he is on the verge of a breakout season at the MLB level.

Anthony may not begin the season on the Opening Day roster, but it won’t take long for him to make an impact. With the Red Sox outfield dealing with injuries and inconsistencies, he could be called up early in the season and immediately slot into a starting role. His ability to hit for both average and power makes him a prime candidate to take over an everyday outfield spot.

If Anthony replicates his minor league success in the majors, he could emerge as a top contender for American League Rookie of the Year. A season with 20+ home runs and an OPS over .800 is within reach, solidifying him as a key piece of Boston’s future.

A Wild Card berth is within reach

The AL East remains one of the toughest divisions in baseball, with the Yankees, Orioles, and Blue Jays all fielding competitive rosters. However, if the Red Sox’s offseason moves pay off, they have a legitimate shot at securing a Wild Card berth.

With Bregman stabilizing the lineup, Crochet anchoring the rotation, and Anthony providing an infusion of young talent, Boston has the pieces to return to playoff contention. While winning the division may be a tall order, a Wild Card spot is well within reach, and if they get hot at the right time, the Red Sox could make a deep postseason run reminiscent of their surprise 2021 campaign. This season will be a defining one for the franchise. If these bold predictions come to fruition, it could mark the beginning of a new competitive era for the Boston Red Sox.