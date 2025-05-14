The Boston Red Sox lost a heartbreaker to the Detroit Tigers in extra innings on Tuesday. They face an uphill battle in the series finale against reigning American League CY Young winner Tarik Skubal. After their finale against the Tigers, the Red Sox face the other 2024 CY Young winner; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale.

Boston will make Major League Baseball history over the next 72 hours, according to MLB.com writer Ian Browne. No team has played both reigning Cy Young winners in back-to-back games. Ever.

For a team dealing with drama between Rafael Devers and the Red Sox organization, it is a bad time to make this kind of history. Boston enters Wednesday's game against Skubal trying to prevent Detroit from completing the series sweep with a third straight victory. Playing well against one of the hottest pitchers in the league could give the Red Sox batters confidence before Sale and the Braves visit Fenway Park.

As good as he was last season, Skubal is in one of the best stretches of his MLB career. He has 50 strikeouts over his last five starts, giving up just one walk in the same stretch. He hasn't lost since April 2 and is riding momentum into Wednesday's game.

Sale will be the next starter the Red Sox have to face. He is not playing as well as he was last season, but he is still a formidable opponent. Over his last four starts, he has not given up more than two runs in any of them. His 1-3 record is largely due to an inconsistent offensive season for the Braves, not poor pitching.

Needless to say, Boston has their work cut out for them. However, they can't afford a lapse in focus as they chase the New York Yankees in the American League East. If the Red Sox can jump on both Skubal and Sale, it could help revive their offense moving forward.