There comes a time in life when we are all confronted with an excruciating choice: take the high road or indulge our pride and speak our minds. Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers took the latter route after Thursday's 5-0 series-clinching win versus the Texas Rangers.

The franchise cornerstone, who moved from third base to designated hitter after initially expressing strong resistance, took a startling stance when asked about potentially shifting to first in place of the injured Triston Casas. Devers was complimentary of his fellow Sox players, to be clear, but he made sure to fire a shot at Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow.

“Here in the clubhouse thankfully the relationship that I have with my teammates is great,” the three-time All-Star said, per MassLive's Christopher Smith, after going 2-for-3 with a home run. “I don’t understand some of the decisions that the GM makes… Next thing you know someone in the outfield gets hurt and they want me to play in the outfield. I think I know the kind of player I am. And yeah, that’s just where I stand.”

Rafael Devers, Red Sox must keep their attention firmly on the task at hand

Many fans can sympathize with Devers' reluctance to return to the infield and play a brand new position after he just started to get himself acclimated to DH, but he is airing out his gripes at the expense of the ballclub. There is a time and place to voice his objections, and this was certainly not it.

Despite being only two games behind the American League East-leading New York Yankees, Boston has largely underwhelmed during the first month-plus of the season with a 20-19 record. The team's focus needs to be on living up to its potential and finding a consistent form for the first time since the World Series-winning 2018 season.

Whether he cares to admit it or not, as the highest-paid and longest-tenured member of the club, Rafael Devers has an obligation to do everything in his power to promote that mission. He failed to do so in this latest instance.

One can argue that Craig Breslow should have been more prepared for an emergency situation, but few organizations have a prime first base contingency plan ready to go when their starter gets injured. It is not a position loaded with depth. Unless the Red Sox want to scoop up a declining veteran like Anthony Rizzo, they might have to look in-house for an alternative. Though, if management was hoping for Devers to volunteer for the job, it does not sound like that is on the table whatsoever at the moment.

Can this situation be swiftly resolved?

The 28-year-old did come around before, however, so perhaps there is a chance he changes his tune in the future. Maybe the guy just wanted to throw his boss under the buss. Who hasn't right? Devers stated in spring training that he was told the hot corner was his spot, and then he was swapped out for Gold Glover Alex Bregman. He reiterated that point on Thursday.

In spring training they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove- that I wasn't going to play any other position but DH,” he said, per the Fox Sports: MLB X account. “So right now, I just feel like it's not an appropriate decision by them to ask me to play another position.”

One can vent their frustrations in private, though. He irresponsibly invited more distractions to the team. Even if the two-time Silver Slugger changes his tune and says all the right things his next time in front of cameras, Devers has to be held accountable for the part he has played in stoking unnecessary speculation.

Both sides must get on the same page immediately, otherwise the conversation will not return to baseball. And that is where it belongs. Devers has three multi-hit games in May and is slashing a productive .255/.379/.455/.834 with six home runs this season. He and Boston will go for a third straight win when they visit the red-hot Kansas City Royals (23-16) on Friday.