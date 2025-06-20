The Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, ending a year full of rumors. After Boston signed Alex Bregman, the relationship cracked. Neither side could repair the crack, ultimately ending his run in Beantown. ESPN's Jeff Passan dove into what the Red Sox-Devers relationship was truly like in the final days.

“What started in spring training as a repairable mismanagement of Devers' future — and his ego — by the Red Sox degraded into something far too familiar for the organization,” Passan wrote. “Devers, according to a person familiar with his thinking, felt ‘lied to and betrayed' by the Red Sox. [Manager Alex] Cora, long one of Devers' chief supporters and advocates, supported his expulsion. Craig Breslow, the Red Sox's chief baseball officer whom Devers publicly badmouthed amid the hostility, played hatchet man. Red Sox ownership, which at first wanted to mend the relationship between the parties knowing that two years earlier it had guaranteed him $313.5 million to play a central role in a forthcoming resurgence, lost faith and greenlit the deal.”

Article Continues Below
More Boston Red Sox News
Boston Red Six chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa
Red Sox rumors: Rival exec outlines trade deadline idea involving Kyle TuckerChristopher Hennessy ·
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.
2 Boston Red Sox who must make 2025 All-Star TeamSteve Silverman ·
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Fenway Park.
3 Red Sox who must be on trade block ahead of 2025 deadlineZachary Howell ·
Mar 30, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) reacts after striking out during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Red Sox demote $60 million infielder amid concerning slumpMike Gianakos ·
A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.
Red Sox pitcher to undergo Tommy John surgery after crushing injuryTroy Finnegan ·
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) stands in the dugout following the inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Red Sox fire back at accusations of AI hiring processZachary Howell ·

Devers' contract was signed in response to Boston losing Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts in previous years. They wanted to keep their third baseman as the face of the franchise. But his poor defense made Alex Bregman an attractive option, with the DH role open for Devers. But the communication from the Red Sox to Devers was poor, resulting in bruised egos and a stunning trade.

Just because they dealt Devers does not mean that Boston will sit out the MLB trade deadline. They could go out and pick up a rental to leave money open for free agency. But the Red Sox will have Devers hanging over their heads for a long time. Just like Betts and Bogaerts before him, Devers got away from Boston, and they'll have to try and replace him, which could be nearly impossible.