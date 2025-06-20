The Boston Red Sox traded away Rafael Devers with weeks to go before the MLB trade deadline. That has raised a lot of red flags around the organization, as they trudge into the future without the face of their franchise. But some look at the money they've saved and think they may have a plan. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand spoke with an anonymous executive who said the Red Sox may have their eyes on a prized free agent.

“They’re in a really interesting spot now,” an NL executive told Feinsand. “They could look to take on an expiring contract at a high price point to get through the season and help them compete this year, while still having the financial means to attack a Kyle Tucker-type in the offseason. I think that newly found financial flexibility allows them a boatload of room to be creative.”

Another executive Feinsand spoke to targeted Rhys Hoskins, who has a mutual option for 2026. They could have him play first while Tristan Casas recovers from his season-ending injury. That gives the 2025 Red Sox a chance to make the postseason, opens up first base for Casas next year, and keeps the space open for Tucker.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are the team to look at when thinking about pending free agents and the MLB trade deadline. Unless they can turn it around quickly, they can rebuild on the fly with a bunch of trades. Eugenio Suarez should not be considered because he plays third base. But first baseman Josh Naylor, pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr could all end up in Boston.

The Red Sox do have a logjam of outfielders and should leave their DH spot open to help themselves out. While the offseason could bring in Kyle Tucker, they need to improve their team for a run this year.