The Boston Red Sox fanbase is up in arms after Rafael Devers expressed his disappointment with the team. News broke that Devers doesn't want to play any position other than first base. However, Alex Cora and the Red Sox asked if he would play at first base for an injured Triston Casas. Boston's newest addition, Alex Bregman, bumped Devers off of his original position at third base before the 2025 season started.

Devers had a passionate response when asked about his team wanting him to play a different position. according to Fox Sports.

“I know I'm a ballplayer but at the same time, they can't expect me to play every single position out there,” Devers said. “In spring training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove-that I wasn't going to play any other position but DH. So right now, I just feel like it's not an appropriate decision by them to ask me to play another position…It was the GM I spoke with. I'm not sure what he has with me. He played ball and I would like to think he knows that changing positions like that isn't easy.”

After hearing what their star had to say, Red Sox fans were in an uproar, demanding a trade.

“Should trade Devers to the Pirates..” one fan said.

“If the Red Sox could please trade Devers and his drama to literally anyone and replace him… I'd be absolutely thrilled,” another fan stated.

“I’m over Devers lmao, trade his a** to the White Sox and get Teel and Montgomery back,” suggested another.

“im with Devers… and at the end of the day, just trade him! many other stars get their way so…” one fan said.

Devers' comments continue to cause waves, and could end in him playing with a new team.