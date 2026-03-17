As Team USA takes on Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic finals, Nolan McLean will be on the mound. New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza will be anxiously watching.

He of course wants Mendoza to do well, but his worst fear would be his starting pitcher picking up an injury. It won't be long before McLean is back in Mets camp. Mendoza wants him there is one piece, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“We’ll be praying,’’ Mendoza told reporters at the Mets’ spring training camp.

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McLean is set to have a pitch count around 65-70. Still, Mendoza will be on his toes for all of them. The Mets have spent all offseason trying to build a playoff contending roster. Losing McLean for any sort of time before the season even begins would be disastrous.

Still, the plan for McLean to start the final was laid out well in advance. It'll mark his second start in the WBC, and Team USA will hope the right-hander is fully locked in for his encore. In his tournament debut, McLean let up three runs over three innings in an 8-6 loss to Italy. Now in the championship game though, the Mets' rising star can have fans forgetting about that outing in a hurry.

Once back at Mets spring training, Mendoza will have the opportunity to see McLean's progression and where he stands with Opening Day looming. But if he were to suffer a sudden injury in the WBC finals, New York's pitching plans would hit a major speed bump.