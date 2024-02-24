The Boston Red Sox are on a quest to avenge their 2023 MLB season. The Red Sox finished the year at 78-84, which ranked them last in the AL East. As a result, manager Alex Cora is making decisive personnel moves to allow the club to improve. He gave a massive Ceddanne Rafaela update amid Spring Training.

The Red Sox are giving Ceddanne Rafaela every opportunity to improve

Alex Cora spoke to media members before the Red Sox Spring Training debut against the Baltimore Orioles. He emphasized Boston's plans to develop Rafaela at the center field position.

“As of now, we're going to give him all the chances to get repetitions in the center field. He needs them, too, at this level. Just play him out there as much as possible, with his gray pants most of the time. Should be fun playing him,” Cora said, per Red Sox beat reporter Ian Browne.

Rafaela started his professional career in the Dominican Summer League in 2018. He spent a considerable amount of time in the minor leagues before the Red Sox called him up in 2023. He has outfield experience, but Boston wants him to take his center field game even higher.

The 23-year-old appeared in 28 major league games for Boston in 2023. On the offensive side, he batted an average of .241, accumulated 11 runs batted in, and hit two home runs.

In addition, his speed makes him a valuable defensive asset in the outfield. Thus, the Red Sox want to continue to develop him so he can hopefully become a core member.

Unfortunately, the Red Sox lost their Spring Training opener 4-3. Rafaela went at-bat three times with no scores to show for it. However, he still has plenty of time to find a groove and help his club improve.

All in all, it will be interesting to see how Boston fairs in the tough AL East after their subpar 2023 season.