If the Boston Red Sox wanted to make some waves before Opening Day, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery is still available in free agency. The Red Sox hold an upper edge over the competition when it comes to signing Montgomery.
McKenzie Dirr-Montgomery, the lefty's wife, is studying to become a doctor in Boston. That connection has made Montgomery a seamless fit for the Red Sox, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
While the proximity to his partner is a bonus, the Red Sox are in desperate need of starting pitching. Boston finished the 2023 season ranked 21st with a 4.52 ERA. Their .256 batting average against and 208 home runs allowed were both the seventh-highest in the league.
The Red Sox might've signed Lucas Giolito, but they traded Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves. Their rotation is lacking star power and needs a true ace at the front.
Coming off of a World Series win with the Texas Rangers, Jordan Montgomery can fill that role. He shifted into an entirely different gear after getting traded to Texas midway through the season. In 11 starts, the lefty put up a 4-2 record with a 2.79 ERA and a 58/13 K/BB ratio.
Rafael Devers has been among the vocal majority pleading with Boston to add more in free agent. Signing Jordan Montgomery to lead their rotation would be a step in the right direction. After his run to the World Series, Montgomery is garnering interest around the league. But when pen gets put to paper, the city of Boston and his wife's medical practice could win over.