The Boston Red Sox are looking to get better before the season starts, and they did so after this latest move to acquire Caleb Durbin. There were a few moving parts between them and the Milwaukee Brewers, and the full trade was reported by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Article Continues Below

“Full trade, per source: Red Sox get Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Siegler, Competitive Balance Round B pick. Brewers get Kyle Harrison, Shane Drohan, David Hamilton,” Feinsand wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

More on this story to come.