The Boston Red Sox have been tinkering with their infield in the wake of losing Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs. Now, they have added a former Washington National to the mix.

The Red Sox have claimed infielder Tsung-Che Cheng off of waivers. He becomes the 40th man on Boston's current 40-man roster.

While Cheng was placed on waivers by the Nationals, he never actually played a game with the team. He originally signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates as an international free agent back in 2019. After making his way through the minor leagues, Cheng finally made his MLB debut in 2025.

Article Continues Below

His run in the major leagues didn't lost long though. Cheng appeared in just three games, making seven plate appearances. The infielder didn't record a hit while striking out three times and getting caught stealing. He was ultimately designated for assignment and bounced around on waivers before joining the Nationals. Now, Cheng is trying to find his MLB footing with the Red Sox.

The 2025 was a down season for the infielder all around, including in the minors. However, his minor league numbers point to some form of potential. Over 507 games, he has hit .251 with 35 home runs, 230 RBIs and 112 stolen bases. The fact that Cheng can play every infield position except for first base, at least yet, has increased his interest from teams.

There is no guarantee Cheng sticks with the Red Sox. If they make another addition, he could be the one to get designated for assignment. But as long as he is with Boston, the infielder will do everything in his power to make the roster.