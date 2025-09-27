The Boston Red Sox just earned their place in the 2025 MLB playoffs after beating the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Friday night.

Going into the game, Boston needed one more win or a Houston Astros loss to book their spot in the playoffs. Their surge in the second half of the 2025 season earned them plenty of recognition, putting them on pace to make noise in the American League.

Beating the Tigers to clinch their berth was a big step. It went down to the wire until Ceddanne Rafaela got an RBI triple to right field to walk off Detroit. This sent Red Sox fans to a frenzy, knowing they are back in postseason action.

RED SOX CLINCH A POSTSEASON SPOT WITH A #WALKOFF

How Red Sox played against Tigers

It's a huge win for the Red Sox to get against the Tigers, competing for a playoff spot of their own with the AL Central Division up for grabs.

Detroit originally controlled the momentum, taking a 3-0 lead after the top of the fourth inning. Boston refused to back down, responding with four unanswered runs to pull off the playoff-clinching victory.

The Red Sox's bullpen locked in down the stretch after conceding runs early in the game. They gave up 10 hits after 36 at-bats but prevented them from getting homers all night. Kyle Harrison started on the mound as he lasted three innings, striking out six batters while allowing seven hits and three runs. Meanwhile, Aroldis Chapman earned the win for his fifth of the season.

Boston improved to an 88-72 record on the season, holding the third spot in the AL East Division standings. They are 3.5 games behind the New York Yankees and four games behind the Toronto blue Jays.

Having punched their ticket, the Red Sox will look forward to Game 2 against the Tigers. The contest will take place on Sept. 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET.