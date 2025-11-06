After reaching the playoffs in 2025, the Boston Red Sox are looking to retain their spot amongst the American League elite. Figuring out their best pitching rotation will be key for 2026 success.

In an effort to add more depth, the Red Sox have signed Cooper Criswell to a major-league contract, vua Robert Murray of FanSided. Criswell will receive $800,000 guaranteed.

The right-hander has been with the Red Sox over the past two seasons, appearing in 45 games. Twenty-one of them have been starts, proving that Criswell can be a versatile option for Boston when healthy.

During the 2025 season, the righty appeared in just seven games at the major league level. He held a 3.57 ERA and a 9/5 K/BB ratio. However, his one start was telling. Against the Houston Astros, Criswell threw seven innings of one-run baseball, striking out four and walking two.

Criswell looked solid at Triple-A as well, pitching to a 3.70 ERA and a 68/28 K/BB ratio. With 14 starts under his belt, he'll battle for a spot in the rotation during spring training. With no more options remaining, Boston will try to find a spot for him on their roster regardless; depending on performance of course.

Pitching will once again be a crucial need for the Red Sox this offseason. Garrett Crochet is a stud and Bryan Bello is progressing nicely. But Lucas Giolito opted out of his contract while Walker Buehler was a clear flop. They need a bit more firepower at the top of their rotation.

Criswell won't give them that, but he understands the Red Sox well. In turn, Boston knows exactly what they have in the pitcher. They'll look for him to make an even bigger impact come 2026.