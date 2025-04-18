The Boston Red Sox are set to begin their four-game series on Friday against the Chicago White Sox. Ahead of the contest, the organization made some changes to the roster after some injury updates.

Boston reportedly designated former Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer for assignment, according to team beat writer Chris Cotillo. Third baseman Alex Bregman is due back from injury, while pitcher Hunter Dobbins is on the active roster. Additionally, Nick Sogard was sent down to the minors.

Fulmer, who won the Rookie of the Year in the 2016 season, did not play in the majors in 2024. He's bounced around the league since making his career debut with the Detroit Tigers. Before making his 2025 debut, the 32-year-old pitcher had played for the Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs.

Michael Fulmer stepped on the mound for 2.2 innings in the Red Sox's 16-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He finished the day allowing three earned runs, four hits, and two walks while recording two strikeouts.

It was a rough showing for the veteran pitcher. However, his career numbers aren't too bad, which gives some hope that Fulmer could become a nice depth piece in Boston's bullpen. Throughout his eight seasons played in MLB, Fulmer owns a 3.96 ERA and 1.267 WHIP while recording 577 strikeouts in 676.2 innings.

It's not entirely clear when the Red Sox will recall the former Rookie of the Year winner. It's possible the club wants to see Fulmer play more consistently at the minor league level before calling his name again.

The Red Sox ultimately hope to get another one back in the win column on Friday. A victory over the White Sox will get them back over .500 on the season at 11-10. A loss creates the chance that the team falls in the rankings, with the Baltimore Orioles closely behind them.