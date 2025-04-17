ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a battle of different color Sox as the Chicago White Sox face the Boston Red Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Red Sox prediction and pick.

The White Sox come into Thursday sitting at 4-13 on the years, which places them in last in the AL Central. They have lost both games of their series with the Athletics so far. On Thursday afternoon, the Athletics and White Sox will finish their three game series.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are 10-10 on the year, placing them in third in the AL East. They just took two of three from the Tampa Bay Rays heading into this series. In their last game, the difference would be a third-inning home run. In the third inning, David Hamilton hit a home run that would have only left the yard at that ballpark. It would be the only run of the game as the Red Sox won 1-0.

White Sox-Red Sox Projected Starters

Martin Perez vs. TBD

Martin Perez (1-0) with a 1.59 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP.

Last Start: Perez went 4.1 innings, giving up five hits and four walks. He would strike out five batters while giving up two runs. Perez took the no-decision as the White Sox defeated the Red Sox.

Away Splits: Perez is 0-0 on the road with a 1.42 ERA and a .182 opponent batting average.

Here are the White Sox-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Red Sox Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +150

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: CHSN/NESN

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox have been led by Andrew Vaughn. Vaughn is hitting just .131 with a .185 OBP, but he leads the team with eight RBIs while hitting two doubles, two home runs, and scoring three times. Also driving in eight runs is Brooks Baldwin. Baldwin is hitting .267 with a .277 OBP. He has a double, two home runs, eight RBIs, a stolen base, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Miguel Vargas has six RBIs this year with six runs scored. He has hit just .143 but with a .239 OBP.

Andrew Benintendi has played in just nine games this year, but has hit well. He is hitting .290 with a .333 OBP. Benintendi has two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Luis Robert Jr. has scored seven times this year. He is hitting just .143 with a .234 OBP. Robert has a double, a home run, and four RBIs as well.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alex Bregman has led the way for the Red Sox this year. He is hitting .321 with a .365 OBP. Bregman also has seven doubles, four home runs, 16 RBIs, a stolen base, and ten runs scored. Meanwhile, Wilyer Abreu is hitting .306 with a .427 OBP. He has five doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, two stolen bases, and 13 runs scored. Jarren Duran is also driving in plenty of runs. He is hitting .235 with a .300 OBP, but has ten RBIs. Durran also has four doubles, a triple, a home run, six stolen bases, and 13 runs scored.

Kristain Campbell has also been solid this year. He is hitting .302 with a .392 OBP. Campbell has four doubles, three home runs, six RBIs, a stolen base, and 11 runs scored. Rafael Devers has also been solid this year. He is hitting .227 with a .337 OBP. He has six doubles, a home run, nine RBIs, and nine runs scored as well. Finally, Trevor Story has hit .299 with a .325 OBP. He has two doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs, six stolen bases, and seven runs scored this year.

Final White Sox-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Martin Perez has pitched well this year for the White Sox in his three starts. His ERA+ and FIP are currently at the best levels of his career. Still, the current Red Sox have hit well against Perez in their careers. In 39 at-bats, they have 13 hits, with seven walks. The Red Sox also have five extra-base hits and five RBIs in those 39 at-bats. Further, the White Sox have struggled at the plate. They are hitting just .200 this year, with 54 runs scored in 17 games. That is good for just 3.18 runs per game. The Red Sox are hitting .247 this year, while scoring 4.3 runs per game this season. While Perez has hit well, the Red Sox should be able to keep it close early and then take advantage of a weak White Sox bullpen. Take the Red Sox in this one.

Final White Sox-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (+110)