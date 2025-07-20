Recently, the Boston Red Sox used their number 15 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft to select pitcher Kyson Witherspoon out of the University of Oklahoma. Witherspoon figures to eventually add depth to a Red Sox pitching department that has been solid this year.

Recently, MLB.com insider Jim Callis reported on the contract details of Witherspoon's rookie deal with the Red Sox.

“No. 15 overall pick Kyson Witherspoon signs w/RedSox for $5 million (slot value = $5,114,200),” Callis reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Callis also noted that Witherspoon was the best right handed pitcher in the 2025 MLB Draft class, with a fastball reaching an impressive 99 miles per hour, “one of the best curves in the draft,” and an elite slider and cutter as well.

It's unclear at this point when Witherspoon will make his debut with the big club.

Oklahoma baseball coach Skip Johnson recently had high praise for the number 15 overall pick.

“I think he's a culture changer,” Johnson said of Witherspoon, per NBC Sports Boston. “He's really professional in what he does. He's a good teammate.”

Johnson also added that he “thought (Witherspoon) would go earlier, and that's OK. He's in a great place. Boston's always good. I mean, the organization's always been good.”

The Red Sox have had a solid season in 2025, currently sitting six games above the .500 mark at 53-47 ahead of Sunday afternoon's series finale vs the Chicago Cubs.

The Red Sox are hoping to get themselves back into the MLB playoff mix this year and currently figure to have a pretty good shot at doing so, sitting just five games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the lead in the AL East.

In any case, the Red Sox and Cubs are slated to get things underway at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. Up next for the Red Sox will be a series on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies.