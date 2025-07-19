Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck's injury situation received an important update on Saturday. According to Ian Browne of MLB.com, who spoke with a source, Houck is undergoing testing due to the “recurrence” of an injury.

“Per source, a recurrence of the right pronator strain that originally put Tanner Houck on the injured list is the reason he has been recalled from his rehab assignment but not activated. Houck is undergoing further testing to determine why the injury came back,” Browne wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Houck's injury uncertainty makes it unclear as to when he will ultimately return to a big league mound. The Red Sox hurler entered 2025 with high expectations, but he has been limited to just nine starts as of this story's writing.

In 2024, Houck earned his first All-Star selection. He finished the season with a strong 3.12 ERA to go along with 154 strikeouts across 178.2 innings of work. Through his nine outings in 2025, however, the Red Sox starter has pitched to an abysmal 8.04 ERA.

One has to imagine that Tanner Houck will bounce back once he gets healthy. He has always featured potential and clearly figured things out last season. Perhaps his injury trouble has impacted his overall 2025 performance.

Boston currently holds a 53-46 record, a mark that is good for third place in the American League East standings. The AL East is one of baseball's most competitive divisions, as four teams hold records of above .500. The Toronto Blue Jays lead the division, but the Red Sox, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays are all still in the conversation.

Tanner Houck's return — whenever that will be — will prove to be crucial for a Red Sox ball club that could use the pitching boost. Updates will continue to be provided on Houck's injury status as they are made available.

