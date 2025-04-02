The Boston Red Sox have crawled out of the gate to a 1-4 record, and while they have watched several players in their lineup struggle, one guy who has not dealt with those woes is rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell. After getting off to a strong start over his first five games in the majors, Campbell has already earned a long-term contract extension from the Red Sox.

Campbell was one member of Boston's trio of star prospects, with outfielder Roman Anthony and shortstop Marcelo Mayer joining him in that group. While all three made cases for a spot on the team's Opening Day roster, Campbell was the only one who earned a spot, winning the team's starting second base gig. Now, he's got a nice new pay raise, as he's put pen to paper on an eight-year, $60 million contract extension.

“Rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a eight-year, $60 million contract extension that includes two club options, sources tell ESPN. Campbell, 22, is expected to be a franchise cornerstone and is now locked up through 2034,” Jeff Passan of ESPN reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Red Sox ensure Kristian Campbell will be part of their long-term future

Campbell had some big expectations entering spring training, and while he struggled to the tune of a .167 batting average, he's come out of the gates hot to start the regular season campaign. Through five games, Campbell has a .375 batting average, while also hitting a home run and driving in a pair of runs. Considering how much the Red Sox lineup has struggled, Campbell's production has been a silver lining.

There are more details to this deal than initially meets the eye, as Boston has a pair of club options, and when factoring in all the escalators, Campbell could earn over $100 million with this contract. This is a big win for both sides, and the Red Sox will now focus on getting back in the win column when they take on the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.