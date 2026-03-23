For the first time since his trade at the deadline, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain returns to Philadelphia for Monday's matchup against the 76ers. McCain has thrived since joining the Thunder, emerging as one of head coach Mark Daigneault's most reliable offensive weapons off the bench. He recorded a season-high 26 points, including five threes in a 121-92 win against the Brooklyn Nets.

However, amid the Thunder's five-game road trip, this is an emotional stop for McCain, he admitted, per ABC 6's Jason Dumas.

“When I first got drafted, it was obviously the greatest day of my life to be drafted. So, I'll always be thankful for Philly,” McCain said. “For Daryl for drafting me, it's a once in a lifetime thing. So, I'll never have any regret of being here or any attitude toward this organization because they drafted me. That was the best feeling. I was so grateful to be here, and I'm still grateful to be back now.”

And McCain can't ever forget the people he connected with during his time with the 76ers, including players, coaches, and the team's medical staff.

“I learned so much from all the vets that I've had — Kyle [Lowry] — everyone,” McCain added. “The team; the coaches. The medical staff helped me through both of my injuries. There [are] so many little things that don't go out to the media that this organization has helped me with, and I'll forever be grateful for them. I'm trying not to get too emotional. I'm very, very thankful for the Sixers for allowing me to be who I am.”

Jared McCain told me it’s been weird going thru his pregame stuff as a visitor here in a city he loved. He hit Double Knot last night in the city with his former Duke teammate & current UPenn star, TJ Power. It’s obvious he still has a lot of love for Philly pic.twitter.com/FnTWakwyGK — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 23, 2026

The Thunder will look to extend its 11-game winning streak in Monday's matchup against the 76ers.

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Mark Daigneault on Thunder's Jared McCain

While his 3-point touch has turned him into one of the Thunder's most lethal shooters, Jared McCain has also made his presence felt on the opposite end of the floor. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault commended McCain's defensive effort. Adapting to a team mid-season is never easy.

Daigneault explained how McCain has managed to fit in with his new Thunder teammates with ease.

“He's definitely integrated well. He's learning his teammates. He's learning our system and the fundamentals that we emphasize,” Daigneault said. “I thought in the first half, especially, he had some really good defensive possessions, which has been really encouraging. He's done a really good job of committing to our fundamentals and the things that we need to do on the defensive end of the floor.

“Obviously, he's a very potent offensive player, but he gives up some size and needs to be really fundamental and feisty, and he's done that, especially lately.”

McCain has averaged 12.6 points on 45.5/42.9/81.8 percent shooting splits throughout March.