The Baltimore Orioles (16-33) are undeniably the biggest disappointment in the league after a shockingly dreadful start to the campaign, but make no mistake, the Boston Red Sox (26-26) are quite high on that list as well. In what is supposed to be a year of change, fans are witnessing the same tired cycle. The ballclub is unable to gain any momentum, something that will be even more difficult to attain now that Alex Bregman is injured. Sometimes, though, a rainbow emerges from the rainstorm.

The Sox are calling up MLB's No. 8 prospect, Marcelo Mayer, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Speculation of his big-league arrival had been rapidly growing since Bregman sustained quad tightness while rounding first base in Friday's 19-5 win versus the O's. Mayer's teammates in Triple-A Worcester were seen congratulating him in the clubhouse, per Katie Morrison-O'Day, a strong indicator that he was making the much-anticipated trip to Boston.

Fans can and will read between the lines. With the 22-year-old infielder getting promoted, a roster spot will need to open up. It seems inevitable that Bregman will serve at least a minimal stint on the injured list. He is scheduled for an MRI, which will hopefully not add to an already glum situation.

The two-time All-Star third baseman has been a tremendous addition to the team, batting .299 with 11 home runs, 35 RBIs, a .553 slugging percentage and .938 OPS, but perhaps a major positive can come from what is hopefully a brief absence. The Red Sox have been waiting for a reason to call up Mayer, much to the impatience of the Fenway Faithful, and now they have one.

Will Marcelo Mayer hold his own with Red Sox?

If the No. 4 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft can make the most of this opportunity, a new era of Boston baseball might finally take shape. Both Marcelo Mayer and outfielder Roman Anthony — the No. 1 prospect in baseball — are projected to become key pieces of the franchise's future. The former has posted a .271 batting average with nine homers and 43 RBIs in 43 games for the WooSox this year. He intends to carry that impactful bat with him to his new home.

A memorable showing could be enough to secure Mayer a spot on the MLB roster even after Alex Bregman returns (assuming he will be placed on the IL). Boston's starting pitching rotation is shorthanded and inconsistent, putting excessive stress on a volatile bullpen. Manager Alex Cora must look to his capable offense to propel the Red Sox forward. This lauded left-handed hitter has the potential to boost the lineup to terrifying heights.

Mayer will inevitably endure growing pains and scrutiny upon joining Boston, but he will also have a legion of fans behind him. They know what his debut represents: the team's possible return to relevance. That is an unfair burden to place on any young player's shoulders. However, it also speaks to the abundance of optimism he inspires.