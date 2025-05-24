Currently in second place in the AL East, the Boston Red Sox sit at .500 on the season. Their 26-26 record is five games behind their hated rivals the New York Yankees, who sit at the top of the division. As they seek to close that gap, there's a strong possibility that third baseman Alex Bregman could be headed to the IL with a right quad injury. If that happens, then the gap caused by his absence could be filled by top prospect Marcelo Mayer. Worcester WooSox beat reporter Tommy Cassell reported that Mayer was held out of the first game in the team's doubleheader today on X, formerly Twitter.

Marcelo Mayer is being held from Game 1 of the WooSox doubleheader today as a precaution — and pending any decision by the Boston Red Sox in regard to the Alex Bregman injury. Mayer is still in Worcester and listed in the Triple-A club’s lineup for Game 2. But that could change. pic.twitter.com/JecMmXkA7O — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

If Mayer is also scratched from Game 2, the calls of him going to Boston will only grow louder. Worcester isn't too far from Fenway Park, so Mayer could get there in a hurry if needed. Will the Red Sox bring up another one of their prized prospects? Or will franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers move back to his old position?

Will Marcelo Mayer finally make his Red Sox debut in the near future?

Devers has had plenty of drama regarding his positioning lately. It's gotten bad enough that team owner John Henry and other Red Sox brass had to fly to Kansas City to talk to Devers during a series against the Royals. It's safe to say that the team doesn't want their $300 million dollar plus man upset. If they keep him solely at DH, would it keep him that way?

Let's say they do decide to keep Devers at DH most of the time. Then Mayer would be a good choice to call up, even if it was for a short time. He's played multiple positions in the minors in preparation to join the big-league club. Third base has been one of them. Would Mayer be able to perform well enough to keep Boston in the playoff hunt? There's only one way to find out.