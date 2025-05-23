The Boston Red Sox are taking on the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, and a scary sight has unfolded for the Red Sox. Star third baseman Alex Bregman has exited the game with an apparent injury. He called a trainer out after reaching base in the fifth inning, and he ended up leaving the game and getting replaced with a pinch-runner.

“Bregman has exited the game, no word yet on the injury, but he called a trainer out and then was replaced by a pinch-runner Abraham Toro,” Jen McCaffrey said in a post.

The injury happened when Bregman was rounding first base after hitting a ball to the wall in left. He quickly halted and limped back to the base before exiting the game. He was clearly in some pain and it looked like he tweaked something in one of his legs. It was later announced that he left the game due to tightness in his right quad.

“Alex Bregman exits Red Sox game vs. Orioles with right quad tightness as Boston injury woes continue,” CBS Sports MLB said in a post.

Losing Alex Bregman to an injury would obviously be disastrous for the Red Sox. Bregman was one of the hottest names on the market during the offseason, and Boston found a way to bring him in. So far, Bregman is having a great season.

Bregman is currently hitting .297 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs. He has a .935 OPS, which is the 10th best in baseball.

The Red Sox are off to an okay start as they are 25-26 on the season, which is certainly not meeting expectations given the talent on this roster. Boston is in third place in the AL East, six games back of the first place New York Yankees.

Hopefully this injury to Alex Bregman isn't anything serious, and he can return to the lineup as soon as possible.