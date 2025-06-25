Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela gives his all to make incredible catches. In May, Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu combined for an unorthodox home run robbery by the Detroit Tigers.

On Wednesday, Rafaela tried to go for another gem but came up short against the Los Angeles Angels. He leaped into the air to get the ball but wasn't high enough to go over the scoreboard.

Ceddanne Rafaela got UP THERE to try and get this one 😳 pic.twitter.com/b1XBaMszcm — MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Red Sox lost to the Angels 5-2. Rafaela went 0 for three at the plate. This season, Rafaela is batting .252 with eight home runs, 30 RBIs, and 65 hits.

He is in his third season with the Red Sox. In 2023, Rafaela played in 28 games, batting .241 with two home runs and 5 RBIs.

The following year, he played in 152 games and batted .246 with 15 home runs and 75 RBIs. That year, Rafaela was in the running to be the American League Rookie of the Year.

In the end, Luis Gil of the New York Yankees received the honors. Ultimately, what mattered to Rafaela was winning games more than anything.

Rafaela brings with him a unique blend of athleticism, power, and consistency to the Red Sox. Furthermore, he has an uncanny ability to play the field.

Ceddanne Rafaela's ultimate catches with the Red Sox

Throughout this season, Rafaela has found himself in a position to make some memorable catches in center field.

In April, he made a sliding catch toward the bullpen at Fenway Park as the Red Sox played the Toronto Blue Jays. In May, Rafaela caught the ball in deep center field against the Texas Rangers to deny them extra runs.

It came in the 9th inning as he ran into the wall, essentially putting his body on the line for the team.

This month, Rafaela outdid himself against the San Francisco Giants with a leaping catch out in center field.