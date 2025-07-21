Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Zach Tom is going to be with the team for the foreseebale future as the two parties reached a historic deal on Monday. Tom signed a new four-year contract with the Packers that has a maximum value of $92 million. The deal also includes the largest signing bonus for an offensive lineman in NFL history at $30.2 million.

“The #Packers and OT Zach Tom have agreed to terms on a historic four-year, $88 million contract extension with a max value of $92 million,” Tom Pelissero said in a post. “The deal includes a $30.2 million Signing Bonus, which is the largest signing bonus for an Offensive Lineman in the history of the NFL. The deal was done by Michael Hoffman and Nate Sullivan of Sports Law and Management (SLAM) @MRHoffy.”

Zach Tom has only been with the Packers for a couple of seasons, but he has already emerged as one of the best offensive lineman in the NFL. Tom's first season in Green Bay was back in 2022, and he spent his college days at Wake Forest before that.

Tom looks like a steal in the draft after what he has done during the first few seasons of his career with the Packers. He was a standout offensive lineman for the Demon Deacons back in college, and he was selected with the 140th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Tom was on the board until the fourth round, and Green Bay is now feeling very good about that pick.

The Packers have seen the success that Zach Tom has had during the early parts of his career, and they want him to be in Green Bay for a long time. Rewarding him with a historic contract like this shows that the team has a lot of confidence in Tom. He has a bright future ahead with the Packers.

More Green Bay Packers News
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field.
Packers sign Shedeur Sanders weapon before training campLorenzo J Reyna ·
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws an incomplete pass as he is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (56) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, January 5, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
ESPN ranks Packers, Bears’ 2025 NFL starting lineups back-to-backJackson Stone ·
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur participates in the team's minicamp at Ray Nitschke Field.
Packers make Christian Watson, Quay Walker injury moves before training campBenedetto Vitale ·
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.
Jordan Love protector fires back at ‘lucky’ Caleb Williams, BearsMike Gianakos ·
Mystery player in the middle, 😖 emojis around him, Green Bay Packers logo in the background
Green Bay Packers’ player under most pressure entering 2025 NFL seasonEnzo Flojo ·
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) takes a snap from offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during the eighth practice of training camp.
Packers’ Jordan Love hypes up Green Bay with 3-word post ahead of training campJosh Davis ·