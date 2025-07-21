Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Zach Tom is going to be with the team for the foreseebale future as the two parties reached a historic deal on Monday. Tom signed a new four-year contract with the Packers that has a maximum value of $92 million. The deal also includes the largest signing bonus for an offensive lineman in NFL history at $30.2 million.

“The #Packers and OT Zach Tom have agreed to terms on a historic four-year, $88 million contract extension with a max value of $92 million,” Tom Pelissero said in a post. “The deal includes a $30.2 million Signing Bonus, which is the largest signing bonus for an Offensive Lineman in the history of the NFL. The deal was done by Michael Hoffman and Nate Sullivan of Sports Law and Management (SLAM) @MRHoffy.”

Zach Tom has only been with the Packers for a couple of seasons, but he has already emerged as one of the best offensive lineman in the NFL. Tom's first season in Green Bay was back in 2022, and he spent his college days at Wake Forest before that.

Tom looks like a steal in the draft after what he has done during the first few seasons of his career with the Packers. He was a standout offensive lineman for the Demon Deacons back in college, and he was selected with the 140th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Tom was on the board until the fourth round, and Green Bay is now feeling very good about that pick.

The Packers have seen the success that Zach Tom has had during the early parts of his career, and they want him to be in Green Bay for a long time. Rewarding him with a historic contract like this shows that the team has a lot of confidence in Tom. He has a bright future ahead with the Packers.