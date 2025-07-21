Shedeur Sanders will watch Jordan Love throw to one of his past weapons at Colorado. The Green Bay Packers made the move ahead of NFL Training Camp.

Former Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard is off to Lambeau Field, per Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Monday.

Sheppard comprised a deep group of wideouts in Boulder for Sanders. He played alongside three different NFL Draft prospects.

Travis Hunter rose as the leader of the crew before landing No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sheppard then watched Jimmy Horn and LaJohntay Wester both land in the sixth round to the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

Sheppard started with Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference. He left Nashville delivering a combined 17 touchdowns in his final two seasons.

Sheppard caught 48 passes for 621 yards and six touchdowns with CU in 2024.

Do Packers have room for ex-Shedeur Sanders WR?

Sheppard endured a different fate compared to his heralded Buffaloes teammates. He went undrafted back in April. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers even released him after he failed a physical.

He already looks like a longshot to make the final active roster. Unless Sheppard delivers an epic camp and preseason period in Green Bay.

The Packers already carry 12 wideouts for Matt LaFleur and Love. They even bolstered the position nearly three months ago.

Matthew Golden held up a Packers jersey in front of his future home crowd on draft night. The Texas star emerged as the team's first selection at No. 23 overall. Golden already brings needed versatility to the Packers offense.

But the Packers weren't through with adding new weapons for Love. Savion Williams out of TCU enters the room as their third-round find. Williams brings a more imposing 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame for this offense.

Green Bay underachieved with its aerial attack in '24 despite placing fifth in total offense. The air attack still ranked lower than the ground game at 12th in yards (the rushing offense took fifth in the league). Jayden Reed became the surprise leading WR in a room featuring Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. But Reed settled for 55 catches only.

Golden and Williams expands the playbook and choices for Love. Sheppard, meanwhile, arrives as a depth piece.