The Boston Red Sox saw their 10-game winning streak get snapped in their return from the All-Star break on Friday, as they suffered a 4-1 loss at the hands of the Chicago Cubs. Despite that, it wasn't all bad for the Red Sox, and an intriguing decision made by All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman before this game caught the attention of Trevor Story.

The vibes were high in Boston ahead of their extended layoff, and while the loss to the Cubs will take the wind out of their sails, one game isn't going to make or break their season. Looking to maintain the positive momentum, Bregman decided to reunite his teammates on Thursday night before their return to action on Friday for an impromptu workout, and it sounds like a move that Story was quite a fan of.

“I think it says a lot,” Story said of Bregman putting together an unexpected workout. “The boys are ready to just be together again. I think we missed each other, believe it or not. We’re with each other every single day, but when you go through four days without it, it’s like, ‘Man, where are the boys at?’”

Trevor Story, Alex Bregman looking to power Red Sox to the playoffs

Boston's surprise win streak shot it into the American League wild card race, where they currently hold the third and final spot, with a 1.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. With their team rounding into form and key contributors like Story getting healthy again, the Red Sox look primed for a playoff run over the second half of the season.

Of course, they are going to have to play better than they did on Friday, but in a season full of drama, the Sox aren't going to let one loss get to them too much. They will look to bounce back when they return to action on Saturday against the Cubs, as Brayan Bello will square off against Shota Imanaga, with first pitch being scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.