With the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox currently playing in a series that is wrapping up Sunday, the two teams are also some of the most talked about heading into the trade deadline. As the strategy with the Cubs and Red Sox remains to be seen, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal provides some more insight into the thinking of each ballclub.

Speaking before the 6-0 win for Chicago over Boston in the second game of the series on Saturday, Rosenthal would be asked by Chris Myers about which team makes the biggest splash at the deadline. The two teams Rosenthal would mention are the Cubs and the Red Sox, as each runs the risk of losing a top star down the line and is looking for starting pitchers.

“Chris, as usual, you're putting me on the spot,” Rosenthal said. “If I had to choose, I'd probably say the Cubs. But in reality, both these teams are in quite similar situations. Both have urgency as they face the potential losses of top free agents, Alex Bregman in Boston, Kyle Tucker with the Cubs, and both also are looking for the same thing, a starting pitcher good enough to take the ball in a postseason series.”

“The problem is very few of those pitchers are likely to be available, and these teams have other needs as well,” Rosenthal continued. “Both are looking for a corner infielder, the Red Sox a first baseman, the Cubs a third baseman, and both, like all contenders, are also likely to explore bullpen help.”

Cubs and Red Sox are looking at competing in the present

As the MLB rumors around the Cubs and Red Sox will continue to pile on ahead of the deadline, there's no denying how active the teams are expected to be. Even Chicago's president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, would tell The Athletic that the goal is to win as many games as possible in the present time.

“To me, it’s just how do we focus on the Cubs winning as many games as possible?” Hoyer said. “Of course, you look at the playoff odds, but ultimately, we know those things change quickly. I always say this: Let’s try to focus on our team — how are we playing, how do we need to improve?”

Looking at Boston, there could be some people who believe they are a piece or two away, with one of them being ESPN's Jeff Passan, expressing how adding another starting pitcher makes them “World Series contenders” on The Pat McAfee Show. Already adding on to Garrett Crchet and Bryan Bello seems to be a vital goal for the team at this point in the season.

Both teams face off in the series finale on Sunday afternoon as Chicago is 59-39, putting them first in the NL Central, while Boston is 53-37, good for third in the AL East.