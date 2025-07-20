With the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox currently playing in a series that is wrapping up Sunday, the two teams are also some of the most talked about heading into the trade deadline. As the strategy with the Cubs and Red Sox remains to be seen, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal provides some more insight into the thinking of each ballclub.

Speaking before the 6-0 win for Chicago over Boston in the second game of the series on Saturday, Rosenthal would be asked by Chris Myers about which team makes the biggest splash at the deadline. The two teams Rosenthal would mention are the Cubs and the Red Sox, as each runs the risk of losing a top star down the line and is looking for starting pitchers.

“Chris, as usual, you're putting me on the spot,” Rosenthal said. “If I had to choose, I'd probably say the Cubs. But in reality, both these teams are in quite similar situations. Both have urgency as they face the potential losses of top free agents, Alex Bregman in Boston, Kyle Tucker with the Cubs, and both also are looking for the same thing, a starting pitcher good enough to take the ball in a postseason series.”

“The problem is very few of those pitchers are likely to be available, and these teams have other needs as well,” Rosenthal continued. “Both are looking for a corner infielder, the Red Sox a first baseman, the Cubs a third baseman, and both, like all contenders, are also likely to explore bullpen help.”

Cubs and Red Sox are looking at competing in the present 

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As the MLB rumors around the Cubs and Red Sox will continue to pile on ahead of the deadline, there's no denying how active the teams are expected to be. Even Chicago's president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, would tell The Athletic that the goal is to win as many games as possible in the present time.

“To me, it’s just how do we focus on the Cubs winning as many games as possible?” Hoyer said. “Of course, you look at the playoff odds, but ultimately, we know those things change quickly. I always say this: Let’s try to focus on our team — how are we playing, how do we need to improve?”

Looking at Boston, there could be some people who believe they are a piece or two away, with one of them being ESPN's Jeff Passan, expressing how adding another starting pitcher makes them “World Series contenders” on The Pat McAfee Show. Already adding on to Garrett Crchet and Bryan Bello seems to be a vital goal for the team at this point in the season.

Both teams face off in the series finale on Sunday afternoon as Chicago is 59-39, putting them first in the NL Central, while Boston is 53-37, good for third in the AL East.

More MLB News
National League third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after getting hit by a pitch in the eighth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
MLB rumors: Eugenio Suarez not the only Diamondbacks star Yankees are scoutingBenjamin Adducchio ·
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) looks on during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
MLB rumors: Luis Robert’s contract caveat mentioned amid trade possibilityMike Gianakos ·
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before game four of the 2024 MLB World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Rob Manfred admits 1 thing MLB got wrongBenedetto Vitale ·
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred opens the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy.
Rob Manfred responds to embarrassing player MLB Draft turnoutJoey Mistretta ·
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) breaks his bat during the ninth inning in their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Kavares Tears
MLB rumors: Ken Rosenthal ponders Padres-White Sox Luis Robert Jr. tradeChristopher Hennessy ·
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park.
MLB rumors: Red Sox linked to trade for resurgent Orioles veteranOwen Crisafulli ·