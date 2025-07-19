The Boston Red Sox started the second half of their season with a loss against the Chicago Cubs. Boston's winning streak was ended at 10 games. The loss added pressure to Red Sox general manager Brian O'Halloran to make moves at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Prospects like Jhostynxon Garcia could be on the move to secure upgrades, including Charlie Morton.

One of the biggest parts of Boston's 2025 season is the development of their young talent. Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell, and Roman Anthony have all had electric moments with the Red Sox this year. While that trio is the crown jewel of the team's farm system, it is full of players who could join them in the major leagues soon. With pieces like that, a lot of trades become possible.

The Red Sox are all but guaranteed to make big moves at the trade deadline. They are responsible for the biggest move of the season so far. However, Boston lost Rafael Devers in that deal, ending an ugly saga between the organization and the perennial All-Star. That move could be the first of many if O'Halloran can talk other teams into parting with key pieces before July 31.

At this point, all the Red Sox can do is proceed as if nothing will happen to their roster. Boston manager Alex Cora has had an easier time managing his clubhouse since Devers left, but trade rumors are big distractions, even if it just includes prospects. It is up to him and the team's veterans to help tune out the noise and focus on winning games, especially against teams like the Cubs.

Here are some of the Red Sox's top prospects that could be on their way out at the trade deadline.

SS Franklin Arias

OF Jhonstynxon Garcia

Why should the Red Sox move on from their prospects?

The Red Sox entered the season with high hopes. After Boston brought in Alex Bregman, they believed there was a chance they could win the American League East. With less then half the season to go, the team is one winning streak away from claiming the top spot in the division. In order to make that jump, the Red Sox need to bring in as much starting pitching as possible.

Maintaining the theme of young players breaking out for Boston, Hunter Dobbins took over Red Sox fandom for a while. The rookie shut down the Yankees twice in two weeks, giving fans a look at one of the pitchers that could be a part of the team for the next decade. Unfortunately, a torn ACL ended Dobbins' rookie season in Boston, leaving a gaping hole in Cora's rotation.

The Red Sox have an interesting mix of young and old players. They have stars like Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman that are ready to win now. On the other hand, their young stars have plenty of time to compete as they continue to develop. Brian O'Halloran now has a tough task ahead of him as he tries to walk the line between short and long-term contention.

In order to put themselves in a spot to contend this season, Boston needs starting pitching. They could pursue stars at the top of the market, but the Red Sox don't need an ace to come in and lead their starters. They have the flexibility to pursue players that are not as flashy but just as effective. Regardless of who they make a deal for, their prospects will have to be on the table.

Who should the Red Sox trade their prospects for at the deadline?

When trade rumors started flying around MLB, Trevor Story was featured after a disappointing start with the Red Sox. After months of shopping him around, teams are not willing to take a risk on the former Colorado Rockies star. Now, Boston could be buyers, focusing on adding starting pitching to give Crochet and Lucas Giolito some backup in the starting rotation.

The Red Sox's goals are still intact this season. They are well on their way to a playoff spot, even if the race remains tight for the rest of the season. Conversely, the Baltimore Orioles have fallen well short of where they thought they would be heading into 2025. Because of that, a good chunk of their roster could be moved, including Morton, who is the one bright spot on the mound.

Despite his age, Morton has garnered interest from teams around the league, including Boston. His one-year deal makes him a perfect target for a contender looking to go all in. His 5-8 record would improve if he receives better run support, something the Red Sox could easily provide for him. In an era where older pitchers can still succeed, Morton could have an impact on winning.

Boston has not won a World Series title since 2018. While they are not the favorites to take the championship home in 2025, the Red Sox have what they need to be in the conversation. O'Halloran needs to evaluate all of his options in trades as he tries to make winning moves in late July. If trading his prospects away leads to a deep playoff run, that is a deal worth making every time.