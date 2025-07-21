The MLB trade deadline is just days away and some insiders are predicting that the Boston Red Sox could consider trading outfielder Jarren Duran.

ESPN recently updated their 50 trade candidates ranking, and Duran was listed as the third-best target. Despite the fact that Boston is in the Postseason hunt, trading Duran might help them address a more pressing need for pitching.

“Duran had a huge breakout season in 2024, posting the seventh-best fWAR in the majors at 6.8. He overperformed his underlying metrics, though — i.e., had some lucky outcomes — and those metrics have regressed a bit this year. Now, he's underperforming them — he has been unlucky — so his true talent is somewhere south of that star-level figure but better than the roughly 2 WAR (commensurate with a solid regular) he's on pace for this season,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel wrote. “With Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, the Red Sox have the outfield depth to consider moving Duran for controllable, top-end pitching.”

The San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies were listed as the best fits for the 28-year-old.

Across 100 games this season, Duran has hit 10 triples, mashed eight home runs, collected 50 RBIs, and posted a .749 OPS.

Boston’s starters have earned a 4.03 ERA. By comparison, their relievers have earned a more palatable 3.45 mark. It is clear that the rotation could use reinforcements, especially if the Red Sox have designs on holding on to the final American League Wild Card spot.

ESPN listed Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller and Kansas City Royals starter Kris Bubic as two potential fits for the Red Sox. While neither throws extremely hard, both are quality arms who could help down the stretch.

Even if Boston does not trade Duran to one of these teams, it is possible that the return on a potential Duran trade could be flipped for a more flashy starting pitcher such as Miami Marlins righty, Sandy Alcantara.

The trade deadline always includes challenging decisions, and the Red Sox might have to make an uncomfortable choice regarding Duran’s fate.