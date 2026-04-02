As the Warriors' season winds down, Steve Kerr gave a pivotal update on the recovery of Stephen Curry. Curry has been out for an extended time, missing the past 25 games with a patella-femoral pain syndrome/bone bruising that occurred in his right knee. In a recent interview on The Tom Tolbert Show, Kerr was asked about Curry's pending return and if he'd have a minutes restriction upon his arrival back in the lineup.

“We’ll decide that when we get there. I mean we’re literally taking it day by day, but he had a good day today and hopefully everything goes well, he’s got to keep playing, you know he’s not ready to go into a game at coming off one scrimmage, but like I said, it went well and if it continues to go well the next few days then, we’ll definitely play him.”

Curry was recently cleared for scrimmage participation, as he participated in a five-on-five on Tuesday. In an interview with ESPN, Curry gave an update on how he was feeling.

“It felt great. I'm checking the boxes. But with this, it's always unpredictable because I don't know how the knee will respond because it hasn't responded well in the past attempts to get to this five-on-five level. I'm right where I need to be for right now and I'm hoping that it continues until the weekend.”

Curry's ramp-up to return coincides with the Warriors recently clinching a Play-In berth. To contend for a playoff spot, the Warriors would certainly need the services of their transcendent star. Curry's 27.2 points per game are surely missed on the roster but it seems as if he will be back on the court soon.