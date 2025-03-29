New Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet is expected to embody all the traits of an upper-echelon ace and vie for the American League Cy Young Award in 2025. Though, in order to attain such status, it is important to acknowledge and observe those who have already reached the pinnacle.

When asked to build his dream starting pitcher using only active players, Crochet showed that he is keen on what has transpired around the league for the last several years. “Being from Texas, I'm going to go with {Jacob} deGrom's fastball, I'll go {Clayton Kershaw's} slider, I think {Tarik} Skubal has got one of the better change-ups in the game,” he told Chris Henderson, via Talkin' Baseball. “I think that about does it.”

The 25-year-old left-hander did include Logan Webb's sinker and made sure to give some love for teammate Walker Buehler's curveball, but it appears he will rely heavily on one of the greatest southpaws of all-time, one of the best pitchers of his era and the top hurler last season. It is hard to argue against those credentials or talent surplus. Perhaps the next wave of starters will use Crochet as an example when constructing their ultimate ace.

Garrett Crochet has the stuff to rise toward the top with Red Sox

He has the makings of a generational fastball that could earn him a plethora of accolades in his MLB career, assuming of course he can stay on the mound for prolonged stretches of time. The 2020 first-round draft pick underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022 and then experienced shoulder inflammation the following year. Entering 2024, Crochet had only logged 73 innings since making his debut in 2020. He demonstrated what he can do when healthy, however.

The Ocean Springs, Mississippi native registered a 3.58 ERA and 209 strikeouts in an All-Star campaign with the Chicago White Sox. He offered fans a brief escape from a historically dreadful season, captivating them with his electric four-seamer. The team limited his innings in the second half of the year in an effort to preserve his arm and trade value, but Garrett Crochet still formally introduced himself to the baseball-watching world.

The Red Sox like what they saw and traded a big haul for the 6-foot-6 lefty in the offseason. They envision him to be the main catalyst for a starting rotation revival in Boston. He was not his sharpest self in his team debut on Opening Day– two earned runs, five hits allowed, four strikeouts and two walks in five innings– but expectations remain sky-high.

Assuming Crochet is able to clear 170 innings pitched this year (146 in 2024), he should have a solid opportunity to achieve some of the same glory as the men who comprise his dream pitcher.