The Boston Red Sox are getting elite production on the mound from Garrett Crochet, and Tuesday night’s outing was a perfect example. Crochet dazzled yet again, throwing seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels and striking out 10 in the process. The dominant performance placed Crochet in elite company alongside Ace Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB took to their X account, formerly known as Twitter, to recognize how phenomenal Crochet has been during the 2025 MLB season.

“Garrett Crochet has allowed 2 runs or fewer in 14 starts, tying Paul Skenes for the most in MLB!”

That stat solidifies Crochet as one of baseball’s most consistent pitchers in 2025. His 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 10 K line against the Angels showcased the electric stuff that’s made him a cornerstone of Boston’s rotation. Across 16 starts this season, the lefty now has a 2.20 ERA and leads the league with 125 strikeouts.

Equally impressive, Skenes has posted a 1.85 ERA and 106 Ks in 102 innings. Both pitchers now share the league lead in starts allowing two or fewer runs — a gold standard for measuring starting pitcher consistency. For fans tracking the Cy Young race, these two are now central figures in the conversation.

Beyond the numbers, Crochet’s emergence has come at a critical time for the Red Sox. With the offense showing flashes but still finding rhythm, elite pitching performances like this are vital in keeping them competitive in the AL East. The fanbase is certainly taking notice, with many praising the southpaw’s reliability and growth.

Although the bullpen ultimately squandered his brilliant outing in a 3-2 loss to the Angels, Crochet’s performance still stood out. In an era where bullpen games and early exits are common, this level of dominance matters. The consistent excellence of both Crochet and Skenes highlights their immense value, not just to their respective teams, but to the game as a whole.

If Crochet can maintain this form down the stretch, he may not only anchor the Red Sox rotation, he could be in line to receive some serious MLB hardware come November. Matching someone as hyped and dominant as Skenes is no small feat. But start after start, Crochet is proving he belongs among baseball’s elite.