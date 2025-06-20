The Boston Red Sox have already had a tumultuous season. At the start of the year, there were strong thoughts that the addition of starting pitchers Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler along with superstar third baseman Alex Bregman would help the team get back to the playoffs and possibly challenge the New York Yankees for American League East superiority.

While all three of the newcomers have had varying degrees of success, the season has not gone according to plan.

The addition of Bregman meant Rafael Devers would go from 3rd base to designated hitter. That move did not sit well with the happy-go-lucky Devers, but he eventually adjusted after an 0-for-21 start that included 18 strikeouts.

However, when disappointing first baseman Triston Casas suffered a ruptured left patellar tendon, Devers was not interested in playing that position. Bregman would later pull a quad muscle, and Devers was not interested in returning to his old position.

That seemingly diva-like attitude led to a blockbuster trade that saw Devers move on to the San Francisco Giants in return for four young players.

Devers appeared to be in line for a spot as the DH in the American League's All-Star lineup. However, the Red Sox appear to have at least two players who have an excellent chance of getting named to the team. The most obvious choice is the dominant Crochet.

Former White Sox pitcher Crochet has lived up to expectations

Crochet has a 7-4 record with 2.20 earned run average. He has started 16 games for the Red Sox and the lefthander has fanned a league-leading 125 batters in 102.1 innings.

He has been at his best in his last four starts, all of which have been Red Sox victories. His best game was June 13 against the New York Yankees that saw him pitch a career-best 8.1 innings in a game that the Red Sox won 2-1 over their archrivals.

Crochet struck out MVP candidate Aaron Judge three times in a row befor the two met in the 9th inning at at Fenway Park. Judge got the measure of a high Crochet fastball and launched the tying home run well over the left field wall. The Red Sox would win the game in extra innings, setting up a three-game sweep.

Not only should Crochet make the All-Star Game, he should have an excellent chance of starting for Yankee manager Aaron Boone's team.

Rookie catcher Carlos Narvaez has been impressive

Article Continues Below

The Red Sox are a team with a number of top rookie prospects. Outfielder Roman Anthony was promoted to the Major League team after he blasted a 497-foot grand slam at the Triple-A level. Star infielder Marcelo Mayer also has a brilliant left-handed stroke and has hit four home runs in his first two-plus weeks with the team.

Carlos Narvaez was not looked at as a rookie star. He came to the Yankees in an offseason deal with the Yankees. The thought was that Narvaez could serve as the team's No. 2 catcher behind Connor Wong because he had outstanding defensive skills.

Narvaez did not have a strong reputation as an offensive player, but he has ignored those expectations.

Narvaez is slashing .277/.364/.450 with 6 home runs and 23 RBI while playing in 57 games for the Red Sox. He has taken over as Boston's No. 1 catcher, has been a razor sharp pitch framer and shown he can get the job done offensively.

While Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners is the best catcher in the American League, Narvaez could be the No. 2 or 3 catcher in the American League and gain a spot on the All-Star team.

Closer Aroldis Chapman deserves All-Star consideration

The Red Sox probably did not think they were getting an All-Star closer when they signed 37-year-old Aroldis Chapman. However, the left-handed fireballer reported to spring training in brilliant condition and has performed consistently when manager Alex Cora has called on him to close games.

Chapman can still throw the ball at 102-plus mile per hour and he has a 1.45 ERA in 31.0 innings of work. He has recorded 13 saves and a 3-2 won-loss record. He has struck out 43 batters and most impressively, walked just 9. In the past, control and command have been issues for Chapman, but he has been consistent in both aspects this season.

If he gets the call to be an American League All-Star, he may have a chance to save the game for Boone and the American League.